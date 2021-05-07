Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Deep Blood Special Edition Blu-ray

Deep Blood Special Edition Blu-ray
View larger
$29.99
$22.97
See Options

1 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210507-86957-1
UPC: 760137492283
Part No: SEV4922BR
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

The Worldwide Blu-Ray Premiere Of Joe Damato’s Sharksploitation Saga

In a career that forever raised the bar for everything from hookers, cannibals and necrophiles to Ator, Emanuelle and Caligula, this long-unseen chum bucket from producer/director/EuroSleaze master Joe D’Amato may be his most bizarrely entertaining anomaly ever. Shot on location in Florida surf and Rome swimming pools, D’Amato combines ’80s teen movie cliches and Native American mysticism with stupefying dialogue, over-the-top performances and shark footage that Bruno Mattei would later swipe for CRUEL JAWS to create what Oh, The Horror! calls “a weird, demented experience that begs to be discovered and embraced.” A cast of local unknowns – along with, inexplicably, the ’60s comedy team of Charlie Brill & Mitzi McCall – star in this last word in Italian Sharksploitation, now scanned in 2K from the original negative for the first time ever.

Special Features

  • Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 91 min
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Audio: Italian/English Mono
  • Language: Italian, English
Explore More...

Related Items

Batman: The Movie 23 x 33 inch German Promotional Movie Poster (1966)
Mission: Impossible – The Television Scores Limited Edition 6-CD Box Set
The Harlem Hellfighters SIGNED by Max Brooks
Black Test Car / The Black Report Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)
NECA Grindhouse Planet Terror 7 Inch Action Figure Quentin Tarantino
Funko POP Star Wars DJ Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #207
DC Direct Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Joker Collector Action Figure with Interlocking Base
DC Direct Kingdom Come Nightstar Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Film Cels 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Candyman 18 x 24 inch Promotional Poster – Version B (2018)
Blu-raySKU: 210507-86957-1
UPC: 760137492283
Part No: SEV4922BR
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New