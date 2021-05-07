Deep Blood Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $29.99

The Worldwide Blu-Ray Premiere Of Joe Damato’s Sharksploitation Saga

In a career that forever raised the bar for everything from hookers, cannibals and necrophiles to Ator, Emanuelle and Caligula, this long-unseen chum bucket from producer/director/EuroSleaze master Joe D’Amato may be his most bizarrely entertaining anomaly ever. Shot on location in Florida surf and Rome swimming pools, D’Amato combines ’80s teen movie cliches and Native American mysticism with stupefying dialogue, over-the-top performances and shark footage that Bruno Mattei would later swipe for CRUEL JAWS to create what Oh, The Horror! calls “a weird, demented experience that begs to be discovered and embraced.” A cast of local unknowns – along with, inexplicably, the ’60s comedy team of Charlie Brill & Mitzi McCall – star in this last word in Italian Sharksploitation, now scanned in 2K from the original negative for the first time ever.

Special Features

Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 91 min

Region: A,B,C

Audio: Italian/English Mono

Language: Italian, English

