Big Trouble in Little China / Escape From New York Crossover Graphic Novel

$19.99
$15.99
See Options

2 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 210527-87146-1
UPC: 9781684150083
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

NOTE: Item is unread and has a few minor corner bends.

It’s the mother of all crossovers as Jack Burton and Snake Plissken meet for the first time ever anywhere for the adventure of a lifetime!

Jack’s big-hearted. Snake’s cold-hearted. Jack’s lucky. Snake’s deadly. Jack can’t shut up. Snake loves shutting people up. And they drive each other CRRAAAAAZY! Prepare for the roadtrip of a lifetime. Jack Burton and Snake Plissken haul the Pork-Chop Express across the dystopian planes of America to stop their worlds from coming to an end.

Written by Greg Pak (World War Hulk, Action Comics) and illustrated by Russ Manning Award-nominated artist Daniel Bayliss (Kennel Block Blues) comes the John Carpenter sanctioned crossover event that will shake the pillars of heaven and prove once and for all that Snake Plissken lives on. The graphic novel also features amazing cover art by artist Felipe Massafera.

Specifications

  • Pages: 160
  • Size: 6.6 x 0.4 x 10.2 in
  • Language: English
