Big Trouble in Little China / Escape From New York Crossover Graphic Novel

- Directors: John Carpenter
- Characters Jack Burton | Snake Plissken
- Project Name Big Trouble in Little China | Escape from New York
- Authors Greg Pak
- Artists Daniel Bayliss | Felipe Massafera
- Creators John Carpenter
- Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: Boom Entertainment
- Product Release Date: September 19, 2017
- More: John Carpenter | Kurt Russell | Snake Plissken
NOTE: Item is unread and has a few minor corner bends.
It’s the mother of all crossovers as Jack Burton and Snake Plissken meet for the first time ever anywhere for the adventure of a lifetime!
Jack’s big-hearted. Snake’s cold-hearted. Jack’s lucky. Snake’s deadly. Jack can’t shut up. Snake loves shutting people up. And they drive each other CRRAAAAAZY! Prepare for the roadtrip of a lifetime. Jack Burton and Snake Plissken haul the Pork-Chop Express across the dystopian planes of America to stop their worlds from coming to an end.
Written by Greg Pak (World War Hulk, Action Comics) and illustrated by Russ Manning Award-nominated artist Daniel Bayliss (Kennel Block Blues) comes the John Carpenter sanctioned crossover event that will shake the pillars of heaven and prove once and for all that Snake Plissken lives on. The graphic novel also features amazing cover art by artist Felipe Massafera.
Specifications
- Pages: 160
- Size: 6.6 x 0.4 x 10.2 in
- Language: English
- People / Bands: Daniel Bayliss | Felipe Massafera | Greg Pak | John Carpenter | Kurt Russell
- Characters: Jack Burton | Snake Plissken
- Shows / Movies: Big Trouble in Little China | Escape from New York
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios / Manufacturers: Boom Entertainment
- Product Types: Comics | Graphic Novels