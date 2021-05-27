Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Creature from the Black Lagoon Gill Man Spinature Figure

Creature from the Black Lagoon Gill Man Spinature Figure
View larger
Creature from the Black Lagoon Gill Man Spinature Figure
Creature from the Black Lagoon Gill Man Spinature Figure
Creature from the Black Lagoon Gill Man Spinature Figure
Creature from the Black Lagoon Gill Man Spinature Figure
Creature from the Black Lagoon Gill Man Spinature Figure
$43.99
$37.90
See Options

19 in stock
fig
SKU: 210527-87140-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

Presenting the official Universal Monsters Creature From The Black Lagoon Spinature. From the 1954 classic horror film, THE Creature comes packaged in a double window collector’s box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin.

Collectible stands approximately 4″ tall.

Special Features

  • Features an incredibly detailed sculpture of The Gil Man from the Universal cult classic horror
  • Your collectible will come nestled in a double window collector's box with original full color artwork by Robert Sammelin

Specifications

  • Size: 4 in tall
  • Material: Plastic Resin
Explore More...

Related Items

The Human Centipede (First Sequence) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Yellow Vinyl Edition
The Fondas: The Films and Careers of Henry, Jane and Peter Fonda (1973)
Ninja III: The Domination Limited Edition Promotional Poster
The Danny Elfman Limited Edition Batman Collection 4-Disc Set
Prince Purple Rain 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Screen Flights Screen Fantasies: The Future According to Science Fiction Cinema (1984)
Metropolis Directed by Fritz Lang 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Hasbro Unleashed Star Wars Yoda Action Figure (2003) [1188]
Funko POP Star Wars Rebels Chopper Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #133
Lost Boys: The Tribe 13 x 20 inch Original Promotional Movie Poster [I93]
figSKU: 210527-87140-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New