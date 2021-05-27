Creature from the Black Lagoon Gill Man Spinature Figure

View larger $43.99

Presenting the official Universal Monsters Creature From The Black Lagoon Spinature. From the 1954 classic horror film, THE Creature comes packaged in a double window collector’s box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin.

Collectible stands approximately 4″ tall.

Features an incredibly detailed sculpture of The Gil Man from the Universal cult classic horror

Your collectible will come nestled in a double window collector's box with original full color artwork by Robert Sammelin

Size: 4 in tall

Material: Plastic Resin

