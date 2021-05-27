Creature from the Black Lagoon Gill Man Spinature Figure

- Cast: Antonio Moreno | Art Gilmore | Ben Chapman | Bernie Gozier | Henry A. Escalante | Julie Adams | Nestor Paiva | Perry Lopez | Richard Carlson | Richard Denning | Ricou Browning | Rodd Redwing | Whit Bissell
- Directors: Jack Arnold
- Characters The Gill Man
- Project Name Creature from the Black Lagoon
- Artists Robert Sammelin
- Product Types: Toys & Figures | Statues
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monsters | Science Fiction
- Studios: Universal | Waxwork
- Original Release Date: March 5, 1954
- Product Release Date: May 25, 2021
- Rating: G
- More: The Gill Man
Presenting the official Universal Monsters Creature From The Black Lagoon Spinature. From the 1954 classic horror film, THE Creature comes packaged in a double window collector’s box with new artwork by Robert Sammelin.
Collectible stands approximately 4″ tall.
Special Features
- Features an incredibly detailed sculpture of The Gil Man from the Universal cult classic horror
- Your collectible will come nestled in a double window collector's box with original full color artwork by Robert Sammelin
Specifications
- Size: 4 in tall
- Material: Plastic Resin
