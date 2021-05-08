Monstrous: Pathways to Doom Graphic Novel

- Authors Greg Wright
- Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
- Genres: Fantasy | Horror
- Studios: Source Point Press
- Product Release Date: November 24, 2020
In this 3rd volume of collected Monstrous stories, the monster battles take to the land, sea, and air!
The monster battles take to the land, sea, and air! Dr. Frankenstein and Dr. Jekyll fight steam-powered robots in a cross-country road race rescue mission with Mr. Hyde along for the ride. Witches steal magic from the great Baba Yaga, but she flies into action to get her revenge. A submarine transporting a mummy gets hijacked for a sea battle with robots, Atlanteans, and a massive Kraken. And an officer takes on voodoo practitioners and an army of zombies in a deadly mountaintop face-off. It’s time to get monstrous!
Specifications
- Pages: 96
- Language: English
- Size: 6.6 x 0.3 x 10.2 in
