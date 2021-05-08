Share Page Support Us
Monstrous: Pathways to Doom Graphic Novel

Monstrous: Pathways to Doom Graphic Novel
$14.99
$12.99
2 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 210508-86968-1
ISBN-13: 9781945940859
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

In this 3rd volume of collected Monstrous stories, the monster battles take to the land, sea, and air!

The monster battles take to the land, sea, and air! Dr. Frankenstein and Dr. Jekyll fight steam-powered robots in a cross-country road race rescue mission with Mr. Hyde along for the ride. Witches steal magic from the great Baba Yaga, but she flies into action to get her revenge. A submarine transporting a mummy gets hijacked for a sea battle with robots, Atlanteans, and a massive Kraken. And an officer takes on voodoo practitioners and an army of zombies in a deadly mountaintop face-off. It’s time to get monstrous!

Specifications

  • Pages: 96
  • Language: English
  • Size: 6.6 x 0.3 x 10.2 in
