Manhunter Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack Special 2LP Bright Red Vinyl Edition

$49.99
$41.97
3 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210510-86980-1
UPC: 728028462869
Part No: WW039
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

Waxwork Records is proud to present the definitive double-vinyl release of MANHUNTER Original Motion Picture Music. Available for the very first time in any format, the complete MANHUNTER soundtrack and film score have been re-mastered and prepped as one of Waxwork’s highest quality and ambitious vinyl offerings to date.

Theatrically released in 1986, Manhunter is a crime horror film written and directed by Michael Mann and based on the novel Red Dragon by Thomas Harris. It was the first film adaptation of Harris’ Hannibal Lector novels, and has gone to amass a cult following.

The film features strong themes by usage of saturated blues, greens, and magentas to evoke moods, emotion, and illustrate the tone of each scene in which these colors are used. The film is highly stylistic and a snapshot into the late 80’s era. The soundtrack and score dominate the movie with lush 80’s synth, ambient drones, and rock.

Waxwork’s new vinyl release of Manhunter includes the complete original soundtrack including the famous closing track In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida by Iron Butterfly. Bonus tracks include Jogger’s Stakeout by The Reds. For the very first time, the tracks Freeze by Klaus Schulze and Seiun / Hikari No Sono by Kitaro make their appearance on a Manhunter album release. These two thematic, synth driven cues are featured prominently in the film, however have never been released on vinyl in conjunction with Manhunter until now. All tracks have been re-mastered for vinyl.

Manhunter Original Motion Picture Music features deluxe packaging, die-cut gatefold jackets, shattered mirror board inner sleeves, 180 gram colored vinyl, and and all new artwork by Midnight Maurader.

Special Features

  • 2xLP 180 Gram Bright Red colored vinyl
  • Die-Cut Old Style Gatefold Jackets
  • Shattered Mirror Reflective Inner Sleeve
  • Artwork By Midnight Marauder
  • The Complete Soundtrack and Film Score

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Material: 180 Gram Bright Red colored vinyl
