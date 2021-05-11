Jacob’s Ladder Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Special Metallic Silver Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Anthony Alessandro | Brent Hinkley | Brian Tarantina | Danny Aiello | Elizabeth Peña | Eriq La Salle | Jason Alexander | Matt Craven | Patricia Kalember | Pruitt Taylor Vince | S. Epatha Merkerson | Suzanne Shepherd | Tim Robbins | Ving Rhames
Waxwork Records is thrilled to present JACOB’S LADDER Original Motion Picture Score By Maurice Jarre. Jacob’s Ladder is a 1990 psychological horror movie starring Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña, and Danny Aiello. The film follows Jacob Singer, a Vietnam veteran, whose experiences before and during the war result in strange, fragmented visions and bizarre hallucinations that continue to haunt him. As his ordeal worsens, Jacob desperately attempts to figure out the truth. Though only moderately successful upon release, Jacob’s Ladder garnered a cult following. Its plot and special effects became a source of influence for various other works such as the horror video game Silent Hill and the TV series American Horror Story. Kim Manners prepared for directing The X-Files episode “Grotesque” by listening to the score to Jacob’s Ladder.
The experimental score by late French composer Maurice Jarre is dynamic and haunting with use of piano, synth, orchestral cues, and droning electronic soundscapes that feature reverberating horns, chants, tribal woodwinds, and chasing percussion. The avant-garde score is atmospheric and melancholy without sacrificing melody. It features seamless transitions that reflect Jacob’s loneliness, grief, nightmares, and horrific hallucinations.
Waxwork Records is excited to present the complete score to JACOB’S LADDER as a deluxe vinyl release featuring high quality packaging, 180 gram “Subway Hallucination” metallic silver and metallic gold swirled vinyl, artwork by Jérémy Pailler, and audio re-mastered from the original master tapes.
