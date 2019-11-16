Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Murph the Surf Remastered Motion Picture Soundtrack (2007)

Murph the Surf Remastered Motion Picture Soundtrack (2007)
View larger

$14.99

$11.97


5 in stock


CDSKU: 191116-79734-1
UPC: 827034001427
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Robert Conrad  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Crime | Thrillers
Studio: Perserverance
Original U.S. Release: June 11, 1975
Item Release Date: January 23, 2007
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The second album in the series of film music from this composer, this fantastic jazz score from the 1970’s heist flick starring Robert Conrad and Don Stroud, is available for the first time on CD. This funky jazz score by Phillip Lambro ( Crypt of the Living Dead ) was originally released by Motown Records in 1975. The original album features such players as Bud Shank, Buddy Collette, Emil Richards and Joe Porcaro. Murph, the Surf with a 16-page, full-color booklet.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Burt Young | Don Stroud | Donna Mills | Robert Conrad
Directors: Marvin J. Chomsky
Project Name: Murph the Surf

Related Items

Vamp Special Edition
Psychomania (The Death Wheelers) Collector’s 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Combo Edition
M&M’s Candy Dispenser At the Movies with 3D Glasses Collectible
Ian Fleming’s James Bond in Scorpius by John Gardner (Hardcover Edition May 1988) [86045]
Close Encounters of the Third Kind Original Press Booklet (1977)
Tube DVD (2004)
Traitor DVD
Heat: Director’s Definitive Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
American Assassin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
The Bees Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

Categories

CD | Comedy | Crime | Cult Flavor | Music & Spoken Word | Perserverance | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *