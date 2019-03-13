Share Page Support Us
Independence Day 20th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray + Digital HD Extended Edition

Independence Day 20th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray + Digital HD Extended Edition
Blu-raySKU: 190313-77474-1
UPC: 024543173670
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Science Fiction
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: July 3, 1996
Item Release Date: May 3, 2016
Rating: NR
Details

One of the biggest box office hits of all time delivers the ultimate encounter when mysterious and powerful aliens launch an all-out invasion against the human race. The spectacle begins when massive spaceships appear in Earth’s skies. But wonder turns to terror as the ships blast destructive beams of fire down on cities all over the planet. Now the world’s only hope lies with a determinded band of survivors, uniting for one last strike against the invaders – before it’s the end of all mankind.

Experience the original Oscar-winning sci-fi epic that launched a new era in blockbuster filmmaking with this newly restored edition. Director Roland Emmerich and producer Dean Devlin join forces with an all-star cast that includes Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, Robert Loggia, Randy Quaid, Margaret Colin, Vivica A. Fox, James Rebhorn, Harvey Fierstein, Adam Baldwin, Brent Spiner, James Duval and Lisa Jakub.

This 2-disc 20th Anniversary Edition includes newly restored Extended and Theatrical Versions of the movie, along with an all-new 30-minute retrospective documentary.

Special Features

  • Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the film
  • All new 30-minute documentary "Independence Day: A Legacy Surging Forward
  • ID4 Datastream Trivia Track (Theatrical Version)
  • Commentary by Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin (Theatrical and Extended Versions)
  • Commentary by Oscar-winning Special Effects Supervisors Volker Engel and Doug Smith
  • Gag Reel: Creating Reality and ID4 Invasion Mock-umentary
  • The Making of ID4 Featurette
  • Combat Review Featurette
  • Monitor Earth Broadcasts
  • Gallery
  • Free Digital HD Version of the film (subject to expiration date)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Cast: Adam Baldwin | Bill Pullman | Brent Spiner | Harvey Fierstein | James Duval | James Rebhorn | Jeff Goldblum | Judd Hirsch | Lisa Jakub | Margaret Colin | Mary McDonnell | Randy Quaid | Robert Loggia | Vivica A. Fox | Will Smith
Directors: Roland Emmerich

