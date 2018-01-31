DC Comics Trinity War 35 x 23 inch Poster

$13.99
$9.99
Part No: P4302
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Batman | Superman | Wonder Woman items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This incredible large format poster features a scene from DC Comics’ Trinity War, the 11-issue comic book story arc first published in 2013. The story centers on the fictional superhero teams the Justice League, Justice League of America, and Justice League Dark. The arc spans several DC Comics titles, including: Justice League, Justice League of America, Justice League Dark, Constantine, Trinity of Sin: Pandora and Trinity of Sin: The Phantom Stranger.
Specifications
- Size: 35x23 in
Characters: Batman | Superman | Wonder Woman
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art