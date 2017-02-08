Dave Friedman: My Life in the Movies Limited Signed Slipcase Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 170208-62942-1

Details

These are the extremely rare hand signed limited editions of this book. There were only 2,500 of these autographed editions produced by the publisher, in conjunction with photographer Dave Friedman.

In 1986, Dave Friedman became the first and only Still Photographer to be voted into the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences. This book features 400 photographs from his award-winning archive, many never before published. Dave Friedman was literally born into the movie business. His father was a studio Production Manager, and his mother an actress, singer, and dancer who appeared in some of the very first ‘talkies’. Dave’s youth was spent on the sets of some of the greatest motion pictures ever made. After an apprenticeship as an assistant cameraman, Dave Friedman went on to become one of the most in-demand Still Photographers in Hollywood from the late 1960s until the late 1980s. While shooting on location for dozens of Hollywood’s classic films of that era, he befriended stars like Steve McQueen, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Lee. My Life in the Movies showcases the best of Dave Friedman’s Hollywood-era camera work. It is also a walk back in time, with Dave sharing his memories of what it was like to be in close quarters with some of Hollywood’s greatest, making films — and imagery— that will truly last forever.

Dave Friedman is a world renowned photographer and motion picture still photographer known for his pictures of celebrities and cinema, racing and ballet. In 1986, Friedman became the first and only Still Photographer to be voted in to the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences. By the 1990s, the film industry had drastically changed and Friedman didn’t like what he saw. He decided to move on to other photographic challenges such as international endurance racing and classical ballet, for which his pictures have won numerous awards.

