$9.99
$5.97
CDSKU: 191019-79473-1
UPC: 074646816929
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
UPC: 074646816929
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: Columbia Records | SONY Pictures
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Men in Black Soundtrack Album CD (1997).
The item is in very good condition with jewel case scratches and a crack. Disc is in great shape. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Project Name: Men In Black
Related Items
Categories
CD | Columbia Records | Comedy | Comic Based | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | SONY Pictures