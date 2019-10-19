Share Page Support Us
Makin’ Waves Maxie Doll Hasbro (1987)

View larger

$19.99

$13.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191019-79471-1
UPC: 038976082614
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Family | Fantasy
Studio: Hasbro
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Makin’ Waves Maxie Doll Hasbro (1987).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases in the packaging. See photos for details.

