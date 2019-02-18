Share Page Support Us
RARE Ladies of Will Eisner’s The Spirit by Frank Miller Trading Card Set

$10.99

$5.99


1 in stock


Card SetSKU: 190218-77314-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Lionsgate
Original U.S. Release: December 25, 2008
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a promotional Trading Card Set that was distributed to support the release of The Spirit. The set includes 4 trading cards and a stick of gum that’s still sealed (gum is no longer edible).

Set is in great shape with few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

The Spirit is based on comic book legend Will Eisner’s comic book series.

Cast: Arthur the Cat | Brian Neal Lucero | Dan Gerrity | David Brian Martin | Eva Mendes | Gabriel Macht | Jaime King | Kimberly Cox | Larry Reinhardt-Meyer
Directors: Frank Miller
Project Name: The Spirit

