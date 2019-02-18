Share Page Support Us
Cruising the Anime City: An Otaku Guide to Neo Tokyo

Cruising the Anime City: An Otaku Guide to Neo Tokyo
Cruising the Anime City: An Otaku Guide to Neo Tokyo
Cruising the Anime City: An Otaku Guide to Neo Tokyo
Cruising the Anime City: An Otaku Guide to Neo Tokyo

$23.99

$7.99


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190218-77321-1
UPC: 9781880656884
ISBN-10: 1880656884
ISBN-13: 978-1880656884
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: November 1, 2004
Details

If you’re into anime (and manga), there’s no place like Neo Tokyo. Here otaku dress-up cos-play style for real, 100,000+ fans attend cons to buy and trade, and anime soundtracks are performed in concert halls. Neo Tokyo is where anime has become both urban fashion and cultural zeitgeist, and this is its first street-smart guide in English. Featuring interviews with tastemakers, it covers studios, toys, museums, games, film “locations,” music, plus where to hang and how to cruise. Four-color, with maps and index.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.8 x 0.5 x 8.8 in
  • Pages: 144
  • Language: English


Authors: Patrick Macias | Tomohiro Machiyama

