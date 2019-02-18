Cruising the Anime City: An Otaku Guide to Neo Tokyo

Softcover Book SKU: 190218-77321-1

Stone Bridge Press

November 1, 2004

If you’re into anime (and manga), there’s no place like Neo Tokyo. Here otaku dress-up cos-play style for real, 100,000+ fans attend cons to buy and trade, and anime soundtracks are performed in concert halls. Neo Tokyo is where anime has become both urban fashion and cultural zeitgeist, and this is its first street-smart guide in English. Featuring interviews with tastemakers, it covers studios, toys, museums, games, film “locations,” music, plus where to hang and how to cruise. Four-color, with maps and index.

Patrick Macias | Tomohiro Machiyama

