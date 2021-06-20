The Prisoner of Zenda Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card, Stewart Granger [G41]

- Cast: Deborah Kerr | James Mason | Jane Greer | Lewis Stone | Louis Calhern | Peter Brocco | Robert Coote | Robert Douglas | Stewart Granger
- Directors: Richard Thorpe
- Project Name The Prisoner of Zenda
- Subject Stewart Granger
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Adventure
- Studios: MGM
- Original Release Date: November 14, 1952
The Prisoner of Zenda Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card, Stewart Granger.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
