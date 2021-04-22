Share Page Support Us
Escape From New York Volume Three – Escape To New York Graphic Novel

Escape From New York Volume Three – Escape To New York Graphic Novel
$16.99
$15.97
2 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 210422-86708-1
ISBN-13: 9781608862658
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

After somehow escaping the madhouse that is post-war Florida, Snake Plissken faces the gauntlet of Siberia, where he faces both old enemies, and new soldiers looking to make a name by themselves by taking down a legend.

After bringing the John Carpenter classic Big trouble in Little China to comics, the response has been so strong that we knew we had to bring another Carpenter classic to comics in a style and approach that does Escape From New York justice. Eisner-nominated writer Christopher Sebela (HIGH CRIMES, DEAD LETTERS) brings a action-packed adventure that rocks for both long-time Snake fans and newcomers.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 112
  • Size: 6.6 x 10.2 in
