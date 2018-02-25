Tokyo Ghoul Kaneki’s Hand 24 x 36 inch Anime Series Poster

View larger $14.99 $9.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Drama | Horror

Studio: Funimation

Original U.S. Release: July 3, 2014

Rating: TV-MA

Tokyo Ghouls refers to terrifying creatures that feed on human flesh. When Kaneki Ken (Natsuki Hanae) is almost killed in a Ghoul attack, he transforms into a half-ghoul, half-human hybrid and is forced to adapt to their lifestyle in order to survive.

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Kenny Green | Mamoru Miyano | Natsuki Hanae | Shintaro Asanuma | Sora Amamiya | Sumire Morohoshi

Subject: Tokyo Ghoul

Characters: Kaneki Ken

