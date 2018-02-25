Twitter
Tokyo Ghoul Kaneki’s Hand 24 x 36 inch Anime Series Poster

View larger

$14.99

$9.99


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 180226-70768-1
Part No: 52502R
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Drama | Horror
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Funimation
Original U.S. Release: July 3, 2014
Rating: TV-MA
Details

Tokyo Ghouls refers to terrifying creatures that feed on human flesh. When Kaneki Ken (Natsuki Hanae) is almost killed in a Ghoul attack, he transforms into a half-ghoul, half-human hybrid and is forced to adapt to their lifestyle in order to survive.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Kenny Green | Mamoru Miyano | Natsuki Hanae | Shintaro Asanuma | Sora Amamiya | Sumire Morohoshi
Subject: Tokyo Ghoul
Characters: Kaneki Ken

