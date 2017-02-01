DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170201-62694-1

Original U.S. Release: September 1, 1979

Item Release Date: August 30, 2016

Rating: R

Details

Rudy Ray Moore is The Disco Godfather, owner and MC at the baddest disco in town. But there’s a new evil in the community: Angel Dust. Determined to find and destroy the source of ‘the whack,’ The Disco Godfather becomes a one-man fighting machine from south central to Beverly Hills.

The last of Rudy Ray Moore’s 70s features, DISCO GODFATHER is easily the strangest and most original of his filmic output. Combining his trademark Kung-fu action with social commentary and hallucinogenic nightmare sequences which evoke the surreal weirdness of Coffin Joe, DISCO GODFATHER is an unforgettable cinematic finale from one of the greatest names in Blaxploitation film history.

Newly restored from its long lost 35mm original negative, Vinegar Syndrome proudly presents DISCO GODFATHER on Blu-ray for the first time, packed with all new special features.

Special Features

Scanned & restored in 2k from 35mm original camera negative

I, Dolemite IV making-of documentary

Commentary track with Rudy Ray Moore's biographer, Mark Jason Murray, Rudy Ray Moore, writer/director J. Robert Wagoner, co-writer Cliff Roquemore and rare on-set audio

Soundtrack

Promotional still gallery

Alternate German and French language tracks

Original theatrical trailers for DISCO GODFATHER, DOLEMITE & THE HUMAN TORNADO

Original cover artwork by Jay Shaw

Reversible cover artwork

Specifications

Subtitles: English SDH Subtitles

Runtime: 98 minutes

Language: English

Audio: DTS Surround Sound, NTSC, Surround Sound

Cast: Carol Speed | Jerry Jones | Jimmy Lynch | Lady Reed | Rudy Ray Moore

Directors: J. Robert Wagoner

