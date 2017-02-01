$29.98
$16.99
UPC: 814456020471
Part No: VS-127
Condition: New
Product Types: Type | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Exploitation | Martial Arts
Studio: Vinegar Syndrome
Original U.S. Release: September 1, 1979
Item Release Date: August 30, 2016
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Rudy Ray Moore is The Disco Godfather, owner and MC at the baddest disco in town. But there’s a new evil in the community: Angel Dust. Determined to find and destroy the source of ‘the whack,’ The Disco Godfather becomes a one-man fighting machine from south central to Beverly Hills.
The last of Rudy Ray Moore’s 70s features, DISCO GODFATHER is easily the strangest and most original of his filmic output. Combining his trademark Kung-fu action with social commentary and hallucinogenic nightmare sequences which evoke the surreal weirdness of Coffin Joe, DISCO GODFATHER is an unforgettable cinematic finale from one of the greatest names in Blaxploitation film history.
Newly restored from its long lost 35mm original negative, Vinegar Syndrome proudly presents DISCO GODFATHER on Blu-ray for the first time, packed with all new special features.
Special Features
- Scanned & restored in 2k from 35mm original camera negative
- I, Dolemite IV making-of documentary
- Commentary track with Rudy Ray Moore's biographer, Mark Jason Murray, Rudy Ray Moore, writer/director J. Robert Wagoner, co-writer Cliff Roquemore and rare on-set audio
- Soundtrack
- Promotional still gallery
- Alternate German and French language tracks
- Original theatrical trailers for DISCO GODFATHER, DOLEMITE & THE HUMAN TORNADO
- Original cover artwork by Jay Shaw
- Reversible cover artwork
Specifications
- Subtitles: English SDH Subtitles
- Runtime: 98 minutes
- Language: English
- Audio: DTS Surround Sound, NTSC, Surround Sound
Cast: Carol Speed | Jerry Jones | Jimmy Lynch | Lady Reed | Rudy Ray Moore
Directors: J. Robert Wagoner
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Throwback Space | Vinegar Syndrome