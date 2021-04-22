Share Page Support Us
Escape From New York Volume One – Escape From Florida Graphic Novel

Escape From New York Volume One – Escape From Florida Graphic Novel
$14.99
$13.97
2 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 210422-86706-1
ISBN-13: 9781608862634
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

John Carpenter’s classic antihero, Snake Plissken, is back!

The crime rate in the United States has risen 400 percent. After humiliating the President in front of the world and destroying America’s one chance to end World War III, Snake Plissken has become America’s Most Wanted man in a land of criminals and the insane. Everyone wants Snake dead. Luckily, Snake knows the feeling all too well. War hero. Outlaw. Renegade. Snake’s back!

After bringing the John Carpenter classic Big trouble in Little China to comics, the response has been so strong that we knew we had to bring another Carpenter classic to comics in a style and approach that does Escape From New York justice. Eisner-nominated writer Christopher Sebela (HIGH CRIMES, DEAD LETTERS) and artist Diego Barreto (IRREDEEMABLE) bring a action-packed adventure that rocks for both long-time Snake fans and newcomers.

Specifications

  • Pages: 112
  • Language: English
  • Size: 6.7 x 10.2 in
