Caliber: First Canon Of Justice Graphic Novel (2009) [BK11]

Caliber: First Canon Of Justice Graphic Novel (2009) [BK11]

$14.99

$4.57


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 181115-76861-1
UPC: 9781935417002
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Western
Studio: Radical Books
Item Release Date: July 7, 2009
Details

The Arthurian legend of Excalibur is reborn in the Old Pacific Northwest — a world in which shamans replace wizards, gunfighters ride without a knight’s armor, and a mystical six-shooter forged from the metal of the fabled sword will change the world. In a land where lawlessness runs rampant, only Arthur can bring balance to the scales of justice, and only Caliber can bring justice to the land.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Comics | Fantasy | Graphic Novels | Radical Books | Western

