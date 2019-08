Looper Original Soundtrack Limited Edition CD

View larger $9.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: September 28, 2012

Rating: R

Cut Narrative and La-La Land Records present the original motion picture score to the critically acclaimed sci-fi motion picture LOOPER, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis and Emily Blunt, written and directed by Rian Johnson – in theaters September 28th, 2012 from Tri-Star Pictures and Film district. Composer Nathan Johnson (BRICK, BLUE STATE, THE BROTHERS BLOOM) crafts an inventive and riveting musical soundscape, featuring a host of indecipherable instruments that seamlessly mesh with intertwining rhythms and textures to create a sonic tapestry that perfectly complements this wildly ingenious time travel Sci-Fi thriller in which a hitman, a “Looper” played by Levitt, is faced with the task of assassinating his future self, played by Willis.

Limited Edition of 3000 Units

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 64:29

Cast: Bruce Willis | Emily Blunt | Jeff Daniels | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Paul Dano | Piper Perabo

Directors: Rian Johnson

Project Name: Looper

