Land of the Giants 50th Anniversary Soundtrack Collection Limited Edition 4-CD Set

Original U.S. Release: September 22, 1968

Details

Music by John Williams, Alexander Courage, Leith Stevens, Harry Geller, Artie Kane, Joseph Mullendore, Richard LaSalle, Robert Prince, Irving Gertz and Paul Sawtell.

La-La Land Records, Synthesis Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Fox Music and Legendary Pictures proudly present LAND OF THE GIANTS – 50TH ANNIVERSARY SOUNDTRACK COLLECTION: LIMITED EDITION, a deluxe 4-CD box set of original music from the classic Irwin Allen 60’s sci-fi/fantasy television series!

The original scores from this cherished series, a re-imagining of influences from Jonathan Swift and Gulliver’s Travels, in the format of Allen’s LOST IN SPACE, sparkle like never before in this anniversary presentation, restored and mastered from original scoring elements. Fans will delight, as much of the music in this collection has been unreleased for 50 years, making its world premiere with this release! Even John Williams’s score to “The Crash,” is released for the first time in its entirety. Score selections from episodes such as “Framed,” “The Flight Plan,” “Target: Earth,” “Shell Game,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Panic” are just a fraction of what’s here!

The music of LAND OF THE GIANTS teams with the thrills, drama, fun and heart – a trademark of the series, and this 4-CD collection proves to be a wondrous and timeless example of classic 60’s television scoring at its finest. Featuring music by John Williams, Alexander Courage, Leith Stevens, Harry Geller, Artie Kane, Joseph Mullendore, Richard LaSalle, Robert Prince, Irving Gertz and Paul Sawtell, this deluxe set, limited to 1000 units, is produced for 20th Century Fox by Nick Redman, executive produced by Kevin Burns, produced by Jeff Bond and Neil Bulk, and mastered by James Nelson. The exclusive, in-depth liner notes are by co-album producer Bond and the fantastical art design is by Mark Banning. Finally, the music of LAND OF THE GIANTS is here, for all to relive or to discover!

Special Features

Limited Edition of 1000 units

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Runtime: 5:02:19

Cast: Deanna Lund | Don Marshall | Don Matheson | Gary Conway | Stefan Arngrim

Authors: Irwin Allen

Project Name: Land of the Giants

