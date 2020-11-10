Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana

DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana
View larger
DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana
DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana
DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana
DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana
DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana
DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana
DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana
DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana

$16.99

$14.55


5 in stock


SKU: 201110-82984-1
Part No: SM2352
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Superman  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Bandanas
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana. This bandana features the classic Superman logo in a montage effect.

Features

  • Fully licensed product.
  • Ultra-soft and uniquely crafted.
  • Bandanas can be used as face coverings, headbands, scarfs, flags, wall art, fashion accessories and more.
  • Dye-sublimated print; Each item is uniquely hand-printed in the U.S.A.
  • The printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and folds in the fabric. They are unique to and are a part of each item.
  • Photos in this listing are for reference only. Your item will be shipped folded in a clear plastic sleeve.

Specifications

  • Size: 21x21 in
  • Material: Light weight woven polyester


Characters: Superman
Contributors: Brandon Routh | Christopher Reeve | George Reeves | Henry Cavill

Related Items

Akira Symphonic Suite CD – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
Marvel’s Spider-Man Origins Green Goblin Action Figure [213]
Exclusive Collectible: Austin Stoker Signed Sheba, Baby Special Blu-ray + DVD Arrow Combo Edition and Rare Photo Pam Grier
From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry
Batman and Other Themes by Maxwell Davis – The BGP Sound Library Presents
Streets of Fire Limited Edition 18 x 24 inch Collector Poster
G.I. Joe A Real American Hero: Season 1.1 – 4 DVD Box Set
Kevin Costner’s Dances With Wolves VHS New Sealed
Comic-Con International San Diego Souvenir Book (2012) [1931113]
RARE Bandai Digital Digimon Monsters Digivolving Garurumon (Weregarurumon) ID #56 Action Figure with Trading Card (1999)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Bandanas | Comic Based | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Trev