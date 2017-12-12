Twitter
DC Direct Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Joker Collector Action Figure with Interlocking Base

$29.99

$23.90


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 171213-68938-1
UPC: 761941242774
Weight: 2 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Even a decade in the future, the green-haired, grinning madman known as The Joker remains Batman’s greatest enemy. Dark Knight Returns: The Joker Action Figure measures approximately 6 5/8 inches tall, features multiple points of articulation and comes with a two pistols and a Joker doll. This figure also includes a sidewalk base and comes packaged in a 4-color window box.

Note: The figure is new and still in it’s original box. The first image with this product listing is a stock image for reference only. All other photos are of the actual product. The box has some signs of wear, including bends, creases and a few small tears, but is in overall very good shape. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12.5 x 6 x 3.1 in


Authors: Frank Miller
Characters: Batman | The Joker

