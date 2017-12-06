Star Wars Darth Vader Propaganda-Style 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98
$9.98
Part No: P6476
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Star Wars items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lucasfilm | Twentieth Century Fox | Walt Disney Pictures
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Here we have a striking poster set in the Star Wars Universe that features Darth Vader in a propaganda-style style.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: David Prowse
Subject: Star Wars
Characters: Darth Vader
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox | Walt Disney Pictures