Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Star Wars Kylo Ren Light Saber Battle Stance 35 x 23 Inch Movie Poster

Star Wars Kylo Ren Light Saber Battle Stance 35 x 23 Inch Movie Poster
View larger

$13.99

$9.99


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171204-68772-1
Part No: P4014
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lucasfilm | Walt Disney Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This colorful Star Wars collage features Kylo Ren with his signature light saber, ready for battle. The poster also includes Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), droids C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) & BB-8, along with a cadre of stormtroopers and ships. It’s a beautiful poster and it’s ready for framing by Star Wars fans.

Specifications

  • Size: 35x23 in

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Harrison Ford | John Boyega | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Max Von Sydow | Oscar Isaac | Peter Mayhew
Directors: JJ Abrams
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Characters: C-3PO | Finn | Kylo Ren | Poe Dameron | R2-D2 | Rey

Related Items

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Original One Sheet Movie Poster Al Pacino Sidney Lumet
Jet Li’s Black Mask Blu-ray
Alien Prey Fleece Blanket
Frank Frazetta The Barbarian 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Batman: Arkham Knight 22 x 34 Inch Cover Poster
Bruce Lee Badass Black and White Design Short Sleeve Apparel
Appleseed XIII: The Complete Series S.A.V.E. Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo
TRON: Legacy Daft Punk 2-LP Vinyl Edition Motion Picture Soundtrack
Steve McQueen: The Last Mile Revisited
Atari Missile Command Fleece Blanket

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Walt Disney Pictures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *