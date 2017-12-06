Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Film Cels 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98
$10.98
Part No: P3121
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lucasfilm | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977
Rating: PG
Details
Star Wars: A New Hope centers on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who teams up with Jedi Knight Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), cocky pilot named Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Wookiee Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and droids C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) & R2-D2 (Kenny Baker), in order to save the galaxy from the Empire’s world-destroying Death Star. The rag tag group also attempt to rescue Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) from the evil Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones).
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
