Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Film Cels 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Film Cels 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
View larger

$13.98

$10.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171206-68758-1
Part No: P3121
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lucasfilm | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: A New Hope centers on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who teams up with Jedi Knight Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), cocky pilot named Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Wookiee Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and droids C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) & R2-D2 (Kenny Baker), in order to save the galaxy from the Empire’s world-destroying Death Star. The rag tag group also attempt to rescue Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) from the evil Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones).

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Related Items

Star Wars Kylo Ren Light Saber Battle Stance 35 x 23 Inch Movie Poster
Star Wars Storm Trooper Phasma Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Star Wars Action Fleet Republic Cruiser with Qui-Gon Jinn Galoob Ship (1999) Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace
Star Wars Micro Machines Trade Federation Droid Starfighter Die Cast Galoob Ship (1999) Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD
Star Wars Darth Vader with Bounty Hunters Group Collage 36 x 24 Inch Movie Poster
Star Wars: Episode VI – Revenge of the Jedi (Original Title) 24 x 36 Movie Poster
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Far Away” 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Kylo Ren with Storm Troopers Oppression 35 x 23 Inch Movie Poster
Star Wars Darth Vader Propaganda-Style 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *