Funko POP Star Wars Rebels The Inquisitor Vinyl Bobble-Head Exclusive Figure 166

$19.99

$13.97


1 in stock


po15SKU: 190801-78572-1
UPC: 889698130462
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Pop! presents a stylized vinyl collectible bobble-head of The Inquisitor from the Star Wars Rebels animated television series.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 3.5 x 4.5 x 6.3 in


Project Name: Star Wars Rebels

