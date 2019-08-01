Funko POP Star Wars Rebels The Inquisitor Vinyl Bobble-Head Exclusive Figure 166

po15 SKU: 190801-78572-1

UPC: 889698130462

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television

Studio: Funko

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Pop! presents a stylized vinyl collectible bobble-head of The Inquisitor from the Star Wars Rebels animated television series.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 3.5 x 4.5 x 6.3 in



Project Name: Star Wars Rebels

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Drama | Fantasy | Funko | Science Fiction | Television | Toys & Figures