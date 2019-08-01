Funko POP Star Wars Rebels The Inquisitor Vinyl Bobble-Head Exclusive Figure 166

$19.99
$13.97
UPC: 889698130462
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Star Wars items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Funko
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Pop! presents a stylized vinyl collectible bobble-head of The Inquisitor from the Star Wars Rebels animated television series.
The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 3.5 x 4.5 x 6.3 in
Project Name: Star Wars Rebels
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Drama | Fantasy | Funko | Science Fiction | Television | Toys & Figures