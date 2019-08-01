Share Page Support Us
Funko POP Disney Inside Out Sadness Vinyl Figure 133

Funko POP Disney Inside Out Sadness Vinyl Figure 133
Funko POP Disney Inside Out Sadness Vinyl Figure 133

$60.00

$32.97


1 in stock


po14SKU: 190801-78568-1
UPC: 849803056346
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Funko
Details

Growing up can be a bumpy road, and it’s no exception for Riley, who is uprooted from her Midwest life when her father starts a new job in San Francisco. Inside Out Sadness Glitter Pop by Funko, Comes in a window Display Box, Stands 3.75 inches tall.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in very good shape with bends, creases and a few tears in the outer box. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.3 x 4.1 x 3.5 in

