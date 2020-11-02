Reckoning Kingdoms of Amalur PS3 PlayStation 3 Todd McFarlane-Signed 36×24 inch Game Poster (2012) [D06]

Poster SKU: 201102-82857-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Todd McFarlane items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original | Signed Memorabilia

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Electronic Arts (EA)

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Reckoning Kingdoms of Amalur PS3 PlayStation 3 Todd McFarlane-Autographed 36×24 inch Game Poster (2012). Todd McFarlane and one of the game designers signed the poster at the EA booth, while promoting the PS3 PlayStation 3 game at New York Comic-Con in 2012.

The item is in great shape with minor wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 36x24 in



Contributors: Todd McFarlane

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Electronic Arts (EA) | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Signed Memorabilia