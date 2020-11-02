Share Page Support Us
Reckoning Kingdoms of Amalur PS3 PlayStation 3 Todd McFarlane-Signed 36×24 inch Game Poster (2012) [D06]

Reckoning Kingdoms of Amalur PS3 PlayStation 3 Todd McFarlane-Signed 36×24 inch Game Poster (2012) [D06]
Reckoning Kingdoms of Amalur PS3 PlayStation 3 Todd McFarlane-Signed 36×24 inch Game Poster (2012) [D06]
Reckoning Kingdoms of Amalur PS3 PlayStation 3 Todd McFarlane-Signed 36×24 inch Game Poster (2012) [D06]
Reckoning Kingdoms of Amalur PS3 PlayStation 3 Todd McFarlane-Signed 36×24 inch Game Poster (2012) [D06]

$145.99

$124.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201102-82857-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original | Signed Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Electronic Arts (EA)
Details

Reckoning Kingdoms of Amalur PS3 PlayStation 3 Todd McFarlane-Autographed 36×24 inch Game Poster (2012). Todd McFarlane and one of the game designers signed the poster at the EA booth, while promoting the PS3 PlayStation 3 game at New York Comic-Con in 2012.

The item is in great shape with minor wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in


Contributors: Todd McFarlane

