New Teen Titans Annual Comic Book Issue No.2 1986 DC Comics. Two Titanic Tales: “Revenge Of The Rusting Reptiles From Outer Space!” Script by Marv Wolfman, co-plot and pencils by John Byrne, inks by Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez. Guest-starring the female Dr. Light. Writer Marv Wolfman even has a cameo. Featuring 2nd tale: The origin of Brother Blood is revealed in “The Book Of Blood!” Script by Marv Wolfman, art by Jim Baikie. 62 pages of stories. Byrne cover.

