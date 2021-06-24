Share Page Support Us
Set of 4 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards [G13]

Set of 4 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards [G13]
$34.99
$28.97
1 in stock
SKU: 210624-87712-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 4 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards. Includes the films Smoking Gun with Ken Maynard, Check Your Guns with Eddie Dean, Buckaroo Sheriff of Texas with Michael Chapin, and Beyond the Pecos with Fuzzy Knight.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
