Set of 4 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards [G13]

- Filmography Beyond the Pecos | Buckaroo Sheriff of Texas | Check Your Guns | Smoking Gun
- Subject Eddie Dean | Fuzzy Knight | Ken Maynard | Michael Chapin
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Originals
- Genres: Action | Western
- Studios: Republic Pictures
Set of 4 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards. Includes the films Smoking Gun with Ken Maynard, Check Your Guns with Eddie Dean, Buckaroo Sheriff of Texas with Michael Chapin, and Beyond the Pecos with Fuzzy Knight.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Eddie Dean | Fuzzy Knight | Ken Maynard | Michael Chapin
- Shows / Movies: Beyond the Pecos | Buckaroo Sheriff of Texas | Check Your Guns | Smoking Gun
- Genres: Action | Western
- Studios / Manufacturers: Republic Pictures
- Product Types: Originals