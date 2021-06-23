The Lone Ranger Set of 5 Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Cards [G12]

View larger $43.99

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The Lone Ranger Set of 5 Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Cards. Jay Silverheels as Tonto and Clayton Moore as The Lone Ranger.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

Pages: 5

Size: 8x10 in

