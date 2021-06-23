Share Page Support Us
The Lone Ranger Set of 5 Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Cards [G12]

The Lone Ranger Set of 5 Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Cards [G12]
SKU: 210623-87710-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Lone Ranger Set of 5 Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Cards. Jay Silverheels as Tonto and Clayton Moore as The Lone Ranger.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

  • Pages: 5
  • Size: 8x10 in
