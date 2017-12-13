Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Star Wars FN-2187 “Finn” Stormtrooper Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars FN-2187 “Finn” Stormtrooper Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure Star Wars: The Force Awakens
View larger
Star Wars FN-2187 “Finn” Stormtrooper Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars FN-2187 “Finn” Stormtrooper Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars FN-2187 “Finn” Stormtrooper Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars FN-2187 “Finn” Stormtrooper Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars FN-2187 “Finn” Stormtrooper Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars FN-2187 “Finn” Stormtrooper Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars FN-2187 “Finn” Stormtrooper Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure Star Wars: The Force Awakens

$26.90

$15.70


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 171213-68952-1
UPC: 461011161010
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Lucasfilm
Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In collaboration with Lucasfilm, Disney presents the Star Wars Elite Series FN-2187 Stormtrooper die cast action figure. Add the trooper turned hero from Star Wars: The Force Awakens to your collection for epic adventures anywhere.

Note: The images of the figure outside the box are stock images for reference only. All other images are of the actual figure you will receive. The item is new and still boxed. The box is still in great shape, with a few bends, creases and slight signs of wear.

Special Features

  • Genuine, Original, Authentic Disney Product
  • Fully poseable
  • Includes FN-2187 Stormtrooper figure, helmet, two blasters, and standing base
  • Meticulously crafted die cast action figure

Specifications

  • Size: 6.5 in

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Harrison Ford | John Boyega | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Max Von Sydow | Oscar Isaac | Peter Mayhew
Directors: JJ Abrams
Subject: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Characters: Finn

Related Items

Atari Asteroids Ship Blast Blanket
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
True Blood – Show Your True Colors Slogan 24 x 36 inch Poster
The Assassin (L’Assassino) Arrow Video 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Enter the Dragon Pose Junior and Kid’s Shirt Styles
Atomic Blonde Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Machete Robert De Niro as Senator McLaughlin 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s 24 x 36 inch Poster
Bruce Lee Rebel Yell Front and Back Printed Apparel
Back to the Future 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *