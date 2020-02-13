RARE Pokemon Cards Lot + Burger King Game Boy Accessories + Foil Stickers [1108]

View larger $67.99 $59.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





cards SKU: 200213-80447-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Games | Card Games

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy

Studio: Nintendo

Details

RARE Pokemon Cards Lot + Burger King Game Boy Accessories + Foil Stickers.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.



Subject: Pokemon

Characters: Bulbasaur | Charizard | Charmander | Meowth | Picachu | Squirtle

