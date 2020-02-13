View larger $45.99 $25.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 200213-80449-1

ISBN-10: 0714837458

ISBN-13: 9780714837451

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Biography | Comedy | History

Studio: Phaidon Press

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Sixties Hardcover First Edition (1998).

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.



Authors: Lesley Jackson

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Comedy | Hardcover Books | History | Phaidon Press