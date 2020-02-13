Share Page Support Us
The Sixties Hardcover First Edition (1998)

The Sixties Hardcover First Edition (1998)
View larger

$45.99

$25.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 200213-80449-1
ISBN-10: 0714837458
ISBN-13: 9780714837451
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Biography | Comedy | History
Studio: Phaidon Press
Details

The Sixties Hardcover First Edition (1998).

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.


Authors: Lesley Jackson

