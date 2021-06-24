The Secrets of Isis Set of 2 Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Cards – JoAnna Cameron [H15]

- Cast: Brian Cutler | JoAnna Cameron | Joanna Pang
- Project Name The Secrets of Isis
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Originals
- Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
- Studios: CBS
- Original Release Date: September 6, 1975
- More: JoAnna Cameron
The Secrets of Isis Set of 2 Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Cards – JoAnna Cameron. The Secrets of Isis was a comic book-based television series spinoff of the 1970’s TV series Shazam.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
