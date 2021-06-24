Share Page Support Us
Air Supply – What Kind of Girl, Two Less Lonely People in the World Vinyl 45 LP (1982) [H90]

Air Supply – What Kind of Girl, Two Less Lonely People in the World Vinyl 45 LP (1982) [H90]
View larger
$5.99
$3.99
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210624-87720-1
Part No: AS1004
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Air Supply – What Kind of Girl, Two Less Lonely People in the World Vinyl 45 LP (1982). Original sleeve is not included.

Item has wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 45 LP
