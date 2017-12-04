Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope Drew Struzan Painted 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $13.98 $11.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

In George Lucas’ science fiction cult classic Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) teams up with Jedi Knight Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), a cocky pilot named Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Wookiee Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and droids C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) & R2-D2 (Kenny Baker), in order to save the galaxy from the Empire’s world-destroying Death Star. The rag tag group also attempt to rescue Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) from the evil Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones).

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew

Directors: George Lucas

Artists: Drew Struzan

