Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope Drew Struzan Painted 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98
$11.98
Part No: P8457
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Star Wars items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In George Lucas’ science fiction cult classic Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) teams up with Jedi Knight Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), a cocky pilot named Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Wookiee Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and droids C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) & R2-D2 (Kenny Baker), in order to save the galaxy from the Empire’s world-destroying Death Star. The rag tag group also attempt to rescue Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) from the evil Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones).
Specifications
- Size: 23x35 in
Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | James Earl Jones | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew
Directors: George Lucas
Artists: Drew Struzan
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox