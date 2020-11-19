Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Sucker Punch Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Gold Vinyl Edition

Sucker Punch Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Gold Vinyl Edition
View larger
Sucker Punch Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Gold Vinyl Edition
Sucker Punch Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Gold Vinyl Edition

$89.00

$57.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201119-83149-1
UPC: 8719262013506
Part No: URP LP2013506
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Carla Gugino | Jamie Chung | Jena Malone | Jon Hamm | Oscar Isaac | Scott Glenn | Vanessa Hudgens  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Film Noir
Studio: Music on Vinyl
Original U.S. Release: March 25, 2011
Item Release Date: February 7, 2020
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the original soundtrack for Zack Snyder’s Sucker Punch, pressed on gold vinyl.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Abbie Cornish | Carla Gugino | Emily Browning | Jamie Chung | Jena Malone | Jon Hamm | Oscar Isaac | Scott Glenn | Vanessa Hudgens
Directors: Zack Snyder
Project Name: Sucker Punch

Related Items

Pac-Man World 20th Anniversary PlayStation PS1 Namco (1999)
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Poe Dameron Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure #72
Blade Trinity Unrated Version – New Line Cinema Platinum Series + Exclusive Comic (2007)
David Shire’s Apocalypse Now the Unused Soundtrack Score – Limited Edition
Shaolin vs. Lama 20 x 30 inch Original Movie Poster (1983)
Daredevil with Billy Club 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
Avengers: Endgame Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited 3LP Vinyl Set (2020)
Around the World in 80 Days Almanac 1st Hardcover Edition (1956)
Species Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
Crash Bandicoot Warped PlayStation PS1 with Manual

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Film Noir | Music & Spoken Word | Music on Vinyl | Vinyl