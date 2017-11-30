Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Aaron Judge New York Yankees Number 99 Portrait 22 x 34 Inch Sports Poster

Aaron Judge New York Yankees Number 99 Portrait 22 x 34 Inch Sports Poster
View larger

$12.98

$8.98


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171201-68682-1
Part No: 52346F 15949
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Sport
Poster Categories: Sports
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

New York Yankees phenom right fielder Aaron Judge is featured in this large format sports poster that’s ready for framing. A must for fans of the baseball star who had a record-breaking rookie season in 2017. Judge was also named an All-Star and won the Home Run Derby, the first rookie to do so in the history of Major League Baseball.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in


Subject: Aaron Judge

Related Items

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 22 x 34 Inch Sports Poster
Muhammad Ali I’ll Tell You How Quote 36 x 24 Inch Sports Poster
New York Football Giants Retro Logo 22 x 34 Inch Sports Poster
The Fast and the Furious Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
McFarlane Toys SportsPicks Florida Marlins Dontrelle Willis Series 9 Action Figure (2004)
Chariots of Fire Original Soundtrack by Vangelis
No Retreat No Surrender

Categories

Featured | Posters - Reprints | Sport | Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *