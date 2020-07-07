Share Page Support Us
Gameday Magazine (Dec. 24, 1994) New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys at Giants Stadium – Emmitt Smith [12173]

View larger

$21.99

$16.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200707-81182-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Sport
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Gameday Magazine (Dec. 24, 1994) New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys at Giants Stadium – Emmitt Smith. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: GameDay Magazine
Subject: Emmitt Smith

