Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Eagle Has Landed Original Film Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin

The Eagle Has Landed Original Film Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin
View larger
The Eagle Has Landed Original Film Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin
The Eagle Has Landed Original Film Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin
$21.99
$19.97
See Options

5 in stock
CD
SKU: 210411-86291-1
UPC: 651702633029
Part No: 009
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New

Lalo Schifrin’s thrilling score to The Eagle Has Landed – a classic World War II film starring Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland, and Robert Duvall – reflects the obsession, danger, and growing urgency of the Nazi plot to kidnap Winston Churchill. The suspense grows with the repeated leitmotif stated by cymbalom, drums, strongs, and finally the entire orchestra as it follows the twists and turns of the dramatic action of the film.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 3: Home Again, Home Again
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Authorized Martial Arts Training Manual Number # 1 (1986)
The Invaders Television Show Tie-In Edition (Pyramid R-1664, 1967)
RARE The Cannibals (Black Guardly) 13×27 inch Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1972)
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Cast Portraits 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C10]
Elektra Assassin by Frank Miller and Bill Sienkiewicz 1st Printing (1986)
Action Comics Number 1 Cover Featuring Superman 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
The New York Times Austin Powers in Goldmember Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (August 9, 2002) [A23]
Thor: Ragnarok – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Mark Mothersbaugh
Battleground DVD Edition (2012) Neil MacKay [304]
CDSKU: 210411-86291-1
UPC: 651702633029
Part No: 009
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New