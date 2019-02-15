Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Gacha Gacha Volume 3 by Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (2006)

Gacha Gacha Volume 3 by Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (2006)
View larger
Gacha Gacha Volume 3 by Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (2006)
Gacha Gacha Volume 3 by Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (2006)

$7.99

$2.67


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190215-77178-1
UPC: 9780345486233
ISBN-10: 0345486234
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based
Studio: Del Rey
Item Release Date: February 28, 2006
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Kouhei’s childhood friend Kurara returns from her vacation in Hawaii with more than just a tan. It turns out that something went terribly wrong during the time she spent testing the new Gacha Gacha virtual reality technology. As a result, Kurara absorbed the personalities of dozens of video game characters! She never knows what will kick off her next transformation–or which persona she’ll take on next.

Enter Reona Grace Tokiwa, a Japanese-American exchange student who has just transferred into Kouhei and Kurara’s class. Reona is a girl genius– bilingual, brainy, and beautiful, and on top of that, she knows Kurara’s secret. Who is the mysterious Reona Grace Tokiwa? Is she really just an exchange student, or does she harbor a secret of her own?

Specifications

  • Pages: 208
  • Size: 6.5 x 0.7 x 5 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Hiroyuki Tamakoshi

Related Items

Satan’s Cheerleaders Widescreen Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set
Ghost In The Shell – Andrew Osmond
Game of Death Original Soundtrack Recording by John Barry – Remastered + Multi-Page Photo Booklet
Shaolin Invincible Guys (a.k.a. Shaolin Deadly Hands) Tri-fold Ad Booklet (1978) [PHO459]
Bruce Lee Photo Playing Cards – Bruce Lee’s Private Album
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Enter the Dragon Pose Long Sleeve & Tank Top Shirt Styles
The Abbott and Costello Show: Complete Series Restored and Re-Mastered (2010)
11 copies – Burger King Adventures Leaflet Magazine – Pokemon – Volume 10 Issue 8 + Happy Meal Bags Bundle (1999)
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY76]
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back Drew Struzan Painted Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Del Rey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *