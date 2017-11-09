Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by John Ottman, Performed by The Northwest Sinfornia

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by John Ottman, Performed by The Northwest Sinfornia
View larger
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by John Ottman, Performed by The Northwest Sinfornia
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by John Ottman, Performed by The Northwest Sinfornia

$16.98

$13.10


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68235-1
UPC: 826924103920
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Crime | Mystery | Suspense
Studio: La-La Land Records | Warner Bros.
Item Release Date: October 25, 2005
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The original motion picture soundtrack for the big screen Warner Bros. action/thriller/mystery “Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang,” which opened in 2005. This knockout directorial debut from screenwriter Shane Black (“Lethal Weapon”, “The Long Kiss Goodnight) is produced by Joel Silver (“Die Hard”, “Lethal Weapon” and “The Matrix”) and stars Robert Downey, Jr., Val Kilmer and sexy newcomer Michelle Monaghan (“Boston Public”). Acclaimed composer John Ottman (“The Usual Suspects”, “X-Men 2”, “The Fantastic Four”) fashions a positively dynamic score that enrices this film’s suspense, romance and humor. A loving homage to the classic Detective Thriller genre, “Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang” was a hit at this year’s Cannes film festival and is being talked about already as an Oscar contender in all the major categories. The film’s unique, lively spirit is perfectly encapsulated in Mr. Ottman’s accomplished score.

Playlists

  • The Fair (1:38)
    Main Titles (1:53)
    Innocent Times (2:02)
    Toy Heist (1:55)
    Lovely Confessions (2:30)
    Surveillance Lesson (3:22)
    Harry Smartens Up (1:48)
    Dead Girl In Shower (3:49)
    Harmony Is Dead? (1:25)
    Saving Perry (4:40)
    Flashback/Dropping Off Body (2:38)
    They Took My Crickets (1:48)
    Oh, Nuts! (2:56)
    Whoa, Who's This? (1:38)
    Harmony Lives (2:16)
    Doggie Treat/First Kill (2:09)
    Going Home (1:47)
    Harmony Sees A Clue (1:24)
    Harry's Rage (3:23)
    Painful Pieces (1:27)
    That's The Story (2:46)
    Broken (5:10) - performed by Robert Downey, Jr.   by: John Ottman | Robert Downey Jr | The Northwest Sinfornia

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 54:46

Cast: Angela Lindvall | Corbin Bernsen | Dash Mihok | Indio Falconer Downey | Larry Miller | Michelle Monaghan | Robert Downey Jr | Rockmond Dunbar | Shannyn Sossamon | Val Kilmer
Directors: Shane Black
Contributors: John Ottman | Robert Downey Jr | The Northwest Sinfornia
Project Name: Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Related Items

Kick-Ass 2 Original Motion Picture Score – Music by Henry Jackman and Matthew Margeson
Beneath Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Fall on Your Sword
Doberman Cop 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Framed
NECA Reel Toys Shaun of the Dead Cult Classics Series 4 Simon Pegg Action Figure
Atomic Blonde Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Dark Skies Soundtrack – 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Television Score by Michael Hoenig & Mark Snow
Death Wish Original Soundtrack Music by Herbie Hancock [Import]
John Carpenter’s Lost Themes II
Evil Dead – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos

Categories

CD | Comedy | Crime | Cult Flavor | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music | Mystery | Suspense | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *