Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by John Ottman, Performed by The Northwest Sinfornia

Details

The original motion picture soundtrack for the big screen Warner Bros. action/thriller/mystery “Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang,” which opened in 2005. This knockout directorial debut from screenwriter Shane Black (“Lethal Weapon”, “The Long Kiss Goodnight) is produced by Joel Silver (“Die Hard”, “Lethal Weapon” and “The Matrix”) and stars Robert Downey, Jr., Val Kilmer and sexy newcomer Michelle Monaghan (“Boston Public”). Acclaimed composer John Ottman (“The Usual Suspects”, “X-Men 2”, “The Fantastic Four”) fashions a positively dynamic score that enrices this film’s suspense, romance and humor. A loving homage to the classic Detective Thriller genre, “Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang” was a hit at this year’s Cannes film festival and is being talked about already as an Oscar contender in all the major categories. The film’s unique, lively spirit is perfectly encapsulated in Mr. Ottman’s accomplished score.

Main Titles (1:53)

Innocent Times (2:02)

Toy Heist (1:55)

Lovely Confessions (2:30)

Surveillance Lesson (3:22)

Harry Smartens Up (1:48)

Dead Girl In Shower (3:49)

Harmony Is Dead? (1:25)

Saving Perry (4:40)

Flashback/Dropping Off Body (2:38)

They Took My Crickets (1:48)

Oh, Nuts! (2:56)

Whoa, Who's This? (1:38)

Harmony Lives (2:16)

Doggie Treat/First Kill (2:09)

Going Home (1:47)

Harmony Sees A Clue (1:24)

Harry's Rage (3:23)

Painful Pieces (1:27)

That's The Story (2:46)

Broken (5:10) - performed by Robert Downey, Jr.

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 54:46

Cast: Angela Lindvall | Corbin Bernsen | Dash Mihok | Indio Falconer Downey | Larry Miller | Michelle Monaghan | Robert Downey Jr | Rockmond Dunbar | Shannyn Sossamon | Val Kilmer

Directors: Shane Black

Contributors: John Ottman | Robert Downey Jr | The Northwest Sinfornia

Project Name: Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

