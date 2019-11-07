Share Page Support Us
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York 23×33 inch German Movie Poster (1981) [9340]

View larger

$35.99

$29.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191107-79683-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Film Noir | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Embassy Pictures
Original U.S. Release: July 10, 1981
Rating: R
Details

John Carpenter’s Escape From New York 23×33 inch German Movie Poster (1981).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 23x33 in

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Donald Pleasence | Ernest Borgnine | Harry Dean Stanton | Isaac Hayes | Kurt Russell | Lee Van Cleef
Directors: John Carpenter
Project Name: Escape from New York

