Superman: Doomsday Original Soundtrack Recording Music Composed by Robert Kral
Superman: Doomsday Original Soundtrack Recording Music Composed by Robert Kral
CDSKU: 171106-68236-1
UPC: 826924106327
Part No: LLLCD 1063
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Item Release Date: October 23, 2007
Rating: PG-13
Details

Presenting the original score to the Warner Bros premiere DVD motion picture event Superman: Doomsday, an all-new animated feature film based on the award-winning Death of Superman comic book trilogy. Composer Robert J. Kral (TV’s Angel, The Dresden Files and The Lost Room) brings the Man of Steel to spectacular new heights with a score bursting with thrills, chills and emotional drama.

Playlists

  • Superman Doomsday Main Title (2:05)
    Fortress of Solitude (1:33)
    Alien (2:25)
    Killing the Hick (0:52)
    Doomsday Rising (3:59)
    Superman vs. Doomsday (1:49)
    Doomsday Battle (2:11)
    Superman's Sacrifice (2:38)
    The Death of Superman (2:07)
    Lois & Martha (0:48)
    Toy Man Attacks (2:28)
    Return of the Hero (2:22)
    Superman Clone (3:16)
    Heartbeat (0:43)
    Relocated (1:13)
    Lois Was Right (0:37)
    Cat Rescue (1:42)
    A Safe Superman (1:47)
    Lois' Plan (2:21)
    Clone Discovery (3:17)
    Luthor's Fate (0:32)
    Superman's Return (2:27)
    Superman vs. Superclone (4:56)
    Superman's Victory (4:23)
    Smallville Elementary (1:03)
    Superman Doomsday End Titles (2:58)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 57:34

Cast: Adam Baldwin | Adam Wylie | Anne Heche | Chris Cox | Cree Summer | James Marsters | John DiMaggio | Ray Wise | Swoosie Kurtz | Tom Kenny
Directors: Bruce Timm | Lauren Montgomery
Composers: Robert J. Kral
Project Name: Superman Doomsday

