Superman: Doomsday Original Soundtrack Recording Music Composed by Robert Kral

View larger $16.98 $15.98 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 171106-68236-1

UPC: 826924106327

Part No: LLLCD 1063

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Superman items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films

Studio: DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records | Warner Bros.

Item Release Date: October 23, 2007

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting the original score to the Warner Bros premiere DVD motion picture event Superman: Doomsday, an all-new animated feature film based on the award-winning Death of Superman comic book trilogy. Composer Robert J. Kral (TV’s Angel, The Dresden Files and The Lost Room) brings the Man of Steel to spectacular new heights with a score bursting with thrills, chills and emotional drama.

Playlists

Superman Doomsday Main Title (2:05)

Fortress of Solitude (1:33)

Alien (2:25)

Killing the Hick (0:52)

Doomsday Rising (3:59)

Superman vs. Doomsday (1:49)

Doomsday Battle (2:11)

Superman's Sacrifice (2:38)

The Death of Superman (2:07)

Lois & Martha (0:48)

Toy Man Attacks (2:28)

Return of the Hero (2:22)

Superman Clone (3:16)

Heartbeat (0:43)

Relocated (1:13)

Lois Was Right (0:37)

Cat Rescue (1:42)

A Safe Superman (1:47)

Lois' Plan (2:21)

Clone Discovery (3:17)

Luthor's Fate (0:32)

Superman's Return (2:27)

Superman vs. Superclone (4:56)

Superman's Victory (4:23)

Smallville Elementary (1:03)

Superman Doomsday End Titles (2:58)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 57:34

Cast: Adam Baldwin | Adam Wylie | Anne Heche | Chris Cox | Cree Summer | James Marsters | John DiMaggio | Ray Wise | Swoosie Kurtz | Tom Kenny

Directors: Bruce Timm | Lauren Montgomery

Composers: Robert J. Kral

Project Name: Superman Doomsday

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | CD | Comic Based | DC Entertainment | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music | Science Fiction | Teen Films | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Warner Bros.