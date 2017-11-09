Superman: Doomsday Original Soundtrack Recording Music Composed by Robert Kral

$16.98
Details
Presenting the original score to the Warner Bros premiere DVD motion picture event Superman: Doomsday, an all-new animated feature film based on the award-winning Death of Superman comic book trilogy. Composer Robert J. Kral (TV’s Angel, The Dresden Files and The Lost Room) brings the Man of Steel to spectacular new heights with a score bursting with thrills, chills and emotional drama.
Playlists
- Superman Doomsday Main Title (2:05)
Fortress of Solitude (1:33)
Alien (2:25)
Killing the Hick (0:52)
Doomsday Rising (3:59)
Superman vs. Doomsday (1:49)
Doomsday Battle (2:11)
Superman's Sacrifice (2:38)
The Death of Superman (2:07)
Lois & Martha (0:48)
Toy Man Attacks (2:28)
Return of the Hero (2:22)
Superman Clone (3:16)
Heartbeat (0:43)
Relocated (1:13)
Lois Was Right (0:37)
Cat Rescue (1:42)
A Safe Superman (1:47)
Lois' Plan (2:21)
Clone Discovery (3:17)
Luthor's Fate (0:32)
Superman's Return (2:27)
Superman vs. Superclone (4:56)
Superman's Victory (4:23)
Smallville Elementary (1:03)
Superman Doomsday End Titles (2:58)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 57:34
Cast: Adam Baldwin | Adam Wylie | Anne Heche | Chris Cox | Cree Summer | James Marsters | John DiMaggio | Ray Wise | Swoosie Kurtz | Tom Kenny
Directors: Bruce Timm | Lauren Montgomery
Composers: Robert J. Kral
Project Name: Superman Doomsday
