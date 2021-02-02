Casino Royale 50th Anniversary Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Limited Edition

View larger $28.99 $24.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

6 in stock





CD SKU: 210202-84927-1

UPC: 8436560843047

Part No: QR304

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New

Formats: CD

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Spy Films

Studio: Quartet Records

Original U.S. Release: January 4, 1967

Item Release Date: December 17, 2017

Rating: PG

Details

Quartet Records and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer present a very special edition of Burt Bacharach’s timeless classic soundtrack for the 1967 James Bond spoof Casino Royale to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The infectious main theme performed by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass is just the starting point of an epic comedy ride that includes such highlights as the unforgettable “The Look of Love,” sung by Dusty Springfield, or the epic fight music at the end of the film. Produced by record industry legend Phil Ramone, the original soundtrack LP offered selected highlights, expertly edited to showcase the best parts of the entire score. Thanks to the legendary sound quality of the stereo copies, this record became one of the most highly sought-after collectibles in the industry.

Previously released on CD by several labels, including us (twice, both now out of print), this edition is an important landmark for this legendary score, and we can proudly say that it now sounds better than ever. This new edition has been produced, restored and mastered by Chris Malone, rebuilding the score from the ground up. Malone’s work has focused on addressing unintended technical anomalies (such as filling dropouts and covering analogue splices) rather than broadly applying a modern sound palette. He has eschewed dynamic range compression and retained the brilliance of the original recording. Because the LP program derived from the original film recordings (with some edits made for a more pleasure listening), we have included it on our CD and added all the music composed by Bacharach that was not on the LP to make a 77-minute CD. The bonus tracks are in mono (music stems are still the only available source to date), but Chris has worked them in a very different mood from our previous edition, respecting the mono without adding any stereo reverb and carefully restoring each track in a very warm way. We can say the sound is day and night compared with our previous edition. Live and learn.

This release includes a bonus track making its CD debut: the promo-single version by Mike Redway, and arranged by Bacharach, of the song “Have No Fear, Bond Is Here.” The CD also showcases all-new, exclusive liner notes from film music writer Jeff Bond, and new art design by Nacho B. Govantes in a 20-page full-color booklet.

Special Features

Restored and mastered by Chris Malone, who rebuilt the score from the ground up

Limited edition of 2,000 units produced

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Angela Scoular | Barbara Bouchet | Charles Boyer | Daliah Lavi | David Niven | Deborah Kerr | Gabriella Licudi | George Raft | Jean-Paul Belmondo | Joanna Pettet | Kurt Kasznar | Orson Welles | Peter Sellers | Terence Cooper | Ursula Andress | William Holden | Woody Allen

Directors: John Huston | Ken Hughes | Val Guest

Project Name: Casino Royale

Composers: Burt Bacharach

Artists: Dusty Springfield | Herb Alpert | Tijuana Brass

Characters: James Bond

