Andy Griffith and Andy Williams Original Press Photo [G45]

- Project Name Andy Griffith | Andy Williams
- Subject The Andy Williams Show
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Comedy | Reality TV | Television
- More: Andy Griffith
Andy Griffith and Andy Williams Original Press Photo. The shot was probably taken during an appearance Andy Griffith made on The Andy Williams Show in 1963 or 1964.
The item is in great shape with bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Andy Griffith | Andy Williams
- Shows / Movies: The Andy Williams Show
- Genres: Comedy | Reality TV | Television
- Product Types: Originals