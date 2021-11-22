Vintage View of South State Street Chicago Photo [210907-0097]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
This late 1950’s view of South State Street in Chicago includes the famous Bond Clothing Store, as well as the Chicago Theatre, in the background. The Chicago Theatre was considered one of the grandest movie palaces ever built. Bond Clothing Stores was founded in 1914 in Cleveland, catering to middle-class Americans from the beginning. You can also see examples of the era’s Chicago city buses, delivery trucks and automobiles going about their daily journeys.
