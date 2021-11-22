Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Vintage View of South State Street Chicago Photo [210907-0097]

Vintage View of South State Street Chicago Photo [210907-0097]
View larger
$11.17
From: $9.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2
SKU: 211122-97810-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Vintage View of South State Street Chicago Photo [210907-0097]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2
SKU: 211122-97810-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Vintage View of South State Street Chicago Photo [210907-0097]

This late 1950’s view of South State Street in Chicago includes the famous Bond Clothing Store, as well as the Chicago Theatre, in the background. The Chicago Theatre was considered one of the grandest movie palaces ever built. Bond Clothing Stores was founded in 1914 in Cleveland, catering to middle-class Americans from the beginning. You can also see examples of the era’s Chicago city buses, delivery trucks and automobiles going about their daily journeys.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x19 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Career Girls: Postcards of Hollywood’s Working Women by Michael Barson (1990) [12153]
Samurai’s Blood Volume 1 Paperback
Brick Special Blu-ray Edition (2020)
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (February 27, 2009) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Watchmen [86092]
Super Hybrid Blu-ray Edition (2011) [305]
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story DVD Edition with Collectible Song Sheet
Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 1: Los Angeles Graphic Novel (2019)
Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra Set of 2 Original Publicity Press Photos MGM Movies Harum Scarum (1965) and Speedway (1968) [G74]
Mel Gibson The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)
The Presidents: The Lives and Legacies of the Leaders of the United States 4-Disc DVD Edition
Vintage View of South State Street Chicago Photo [210907-0097]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2SKU: 211122-97810-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Vintage View of South State Street Chicago Photo [210907-0097]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2SKU: 211122-97810-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New